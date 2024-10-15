Thomas Tuchel to England: Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager in pole position for job with FA in talks

The FA is in talks with representatives of Thomas Tuchel with the German coach in pole position to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News has been told.

Tuchel has been out of work since May when he left Bayern Munich, and Sky Sports News reported two weeks ago that there had been no formal approach from the FA - to Tuchel or to a number of the other leading candidates - including Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

However, it is thought that the FA has accelerated its search for a successor to Gareth Southgate in recent days, after the Nations League defeat to Greece and interim manager Lee Carsley's confused messaging over his future.

Sources close to Tuchel have confirmed what has been a "very strong approach" by the FA, with them spelling out to the German why he would appeal.

Beyond outlining his history of winning decisive games, they also noted Tuchel's improvement of young players throughout his management career, while playing high-octane football.

Whilst there was an initial enquiry to Pep Guardiola's people, shortly after Southgate resigned in July, we have been told there has been no further developments in that area, and the Manchester City manager, whilst he is hugely admired by senior figures at the FA, is not currently thought to be an active candidate.

It now appears that Tuchel is the FA's primary choice, and he could quickly be confirmed in the role if negotiations progress well - though much of the detail about his contract has yet to be agreed.

Image: Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich in May

FA technical director, John McDermott, is known to want a coach with a proven track record of winning trophies, which is where Tuchel scores highly: he has won league titles with both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea.

It is thought that, even though Tuchel was technically placed on gardening leave by Bayern, the FA would be required to pay no compensation to the German giants.

If appointed, Tuchel would be only the third non-English manager of the men's England team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

I think England has a good coach right now but the team is very strong and very talented. I think they will have a good World Cup campaign.

Analysis: Not a done deal - but is this move controversial?

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"It is significant news because in the last couple of days, the media has been awash with talk about Pep Guardiola becoming the new England manager.

"My understanding is that it's very unlikely to happen and that Thomas Tuchel is now in pole position to take over from Gareth Southgate. My information is that the FA are in talks with his representatives as we speak.

"We talked a lot about the different perspectives of FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott. My understanding is Bullingham would have liked an English or home-grown coach to take over as the men's national team manager.

"But McDermott wants a manager who wants to win a trophy and that's how this next England manager will be judged. This group and generation of players is good enough to win a major international trophy, they came very close under Southgate.

"Having left Bayern Munich in strange circumstances, it would be an interesting step for Tuchel in his coaching career. You tend to think of England managers and national team managers being in the latter stages of their careers, but if the FA can get Tuchel over the line, it wouldn't be that.

"He's in his prime, his CV is extraordinary, he has been at three of the biggest clubs in European club football and he's won trophies at all of them.

"From the FA's perspective, there is no absolute rush. The World Cup qualifiers, which are the next big games for England, do not start until March. What's happened in the media in the last couple of days or weeks is questioning whether Lee Carsley is going to take the job or whether he is going to take the job.

"But it will be controversial because he is foreign and and because he's German in particular. With the rivalry between England and Germany, that will be controversial among a large number of England fans and the media as well.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves: these are talks. He is in pole position but there's still a lot of ground to cover in terms of contracts, negotiations between Tuchel and the FA. It's not a done deal, but a significant move forward in England's search for a new manager.

"It could be done quickly if they reach an agreement in negotiations, I've been told. It certainly could happen in time for England's Nations League games next month."

Kane: Tuchel is fantastic

England captain Harry Kane on Thomas Tuchel and the links to England:

"Until it's announced obviously I can't really comment, but we have to wait and see.

"Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. Fantastic coach, fantastic person, so I am sure the guys at the FA will contact me when they know more about it."

Could Tuchel reignite Kane's England career?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

"Thomas Tuchel has a wide-ranging CV and is one of Europe's most experienced managers. But a crucial factor in him getting the England job is his relationship with Harry Kane.

"The England captain is the Three Lions' all-time record goalscorer with 68 goals but is currently playing below his usual standards.

"Kane has been substituted in each of his last seven England appearances - including a pretty limp display in the Euro 2024 final, where questions were raised about his fitness levels.

"What better way to reignite Kane's international career by bringing in the statistically best coach of his club career, from a goalscoring perspective?

"At Bayern Munich, Kane scored 44 goals in 45 matches under Tuchel, which came to a goal every 89 minutes - the England captain was pretty much guaranteed to be on the scoresheet every game.

"The 2-1 home defeat to Greece, which Kane sat out due to injury, also shone a light on what England could look like after Kane has gone. The Three Lions were not only poor in attack but in creativity too - they had just two shots on target.

"Tuchel has not been completely perfect when it comes to Kane. He infamously took the England captain off with Bayern leading 1-0 at Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final due to back complaints. Moments after Kane came off, Real Madrid scored twice to win 2-1, with Bayern's best striker on the bench in response.

"But for all the potential controversy that could arise from Tuchel's arrival at England, the nation's most important player could be getting a big boost."