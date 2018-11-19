Andreas Herzog says Israel are ready for a 'real fight' when they face Scotland at Hampden

Andreas Herzog has called on Israel to be up for a "real fight" when they face Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

The Scots' emphatic 4-0 win over Albania on Saturday night took them level with Israel on six points in their Nations League Group C1.

However, due to Israel's 2-1 win over Scotland in Haifa last month, only a win for the home side will take them into the play-off spot for the 2020 European Championships and Herzog expects a tough night.

"First we have to go out and give the Scottish team a real battle," said the former Austria midfielder.

"That is what's key at Hampden Park.

0:35 Scotland boss Alex McLeish says the players are in confident mood ahead of Tuesday's winner-takes-all Nations League clash against Israel Scotland boss Alex McLeish says the players are in confident mood ahead of Tuesday's winner-takes-all Nations League clash against Israel

"If we are not aggressive and cannot match the energy then it will be a tough game for us. We all know it is a great chance for us.

"We are in first place in the group and we want to keep that position. We have to be ready for a lot of different circumstances and we have had a good preparation so far.

"From the beginning, we expect Scotland to put a lot of pressure on us and that's why we need to be confident, calm and smart in possession.

"If we are able to create chances it will be a different thinking from the Scottish team and then it is an open game.

"They have great confidence after Albania, we have a lot of confidence so I expect a good game."

Alex McLeish's Scotland must beat Israel to secure a play-off place

History is on Scotland's side, though, as in Israel's only previous visit to Hampden Park they lost 3-1 to the Scots in a World Cup qualifier in 1981.

Israeli club sides have fared no better. Hapoel Tel Aviv have lost three times in Scotland, and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa have all lost once.

However, Herzog said: "It is a new team, a new opponent.

"Of course the Scottish team has a very good history, they are a very good team at home but I don't care about the past.

"At kick-off we have to be ready and that's what counts. We expect a tough game but it is a good challenge for us. This is a game we want to have.

"It is all about character and mentality and as a professional player this is what you train for."