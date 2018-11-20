Alex McLeish excited by Scotland Nations League evolution

0:53 Alex McLeish believes Scotland are 'just getting started' after their victory in Albania Alex McLeish believes Scotland are 'just getting started' after their victory in Albania

Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes his side still has plenty of room for improvement ahead of their winner-takes-all Nations League clash with Israel on Tuesday.

A 4-0 victory over Albania on Sunday has given Scotland the chance to earn promotion to League B and qualify for the Euro 2020 play-offs with a victory at Hampden Park, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Tuesday.

Scotland's 2-1 defeat in Haifa last month means a draw would also be enough to send Israel up by virtue of their head-to-head advantage, but after his side's latest performance, McLeish is full of confidence.

"We had to take some hits. We're still evolving," McLeish said.

"Just because of one victory, it doesn't mean that's Scotland away and flying. We've still got a lot of evolving to do.

"I really feel as though we're just getting started now, with that heart-warming performance of the players the other night."

Sunday's victory in Shkoder was just the third of McLeish's 10-month tenure, with the only other competitive victory also coming against Albania, at home in September.

With just one goal during his first six games in charge, McLeish had begun to face criticism, but the former Rangers manager believes supporters are only now beginning to see the fruits of his labour.

"I tried a lot of players when we had the friendlies in South America and the first two against Costa Rica and Hungary," McLeish said.

"There's a lot of experimentation and people have to patient. It's not an overnighter.

"Everybody in the backroom staff is doing massive work behind the scenes. We feel positive about this group of players."