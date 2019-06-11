Belgium boss Roberto Martinez wary of Scotland's form players

1:02 Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says he is not taking Steve Clarke's Scotland likely ahead of Tuesday night's European Qualifier Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says he is not taking Steve Clarke's Scotland likely ahead of Tuesday night's European Qualifier

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says he is not taking Steve Clarke's Scotland side lightly ahead of their European Qualifier on Tuesday.

Oliver Burke's 89th-minute strike earned Steve Clarke a 2-1 victory over Cyprus in his first game as Scotland manager on Saturday.

Martinez says he was impressed by their performance and admits his Belgium side will need to contain Scotland's in-form players.

Belgium vs Scotland Live on

"It was a very young Scottish team trying new things, taking risks," he told Sky Sports News.

"I expect them to be very confident after getting a late goal and winning the three points against Cyprus.

"You can see the feel-good factor around the camp with Steve Clarke.

"They are strong defensively and are using the qualities they have extremely well.

"That have quick players in good form who can hurt you in the transitions."

Martinez also revealed that he is an admirer of Steve Clarke because of the tactical clarity he provides his teams.

0:50 Andy Robertson has hailed Eden Hazard as the best he's faced in the Premier League after the Belgian's move to Real Madrid Andy Robertson has hailed Eden Hazard as the best he's faced in the Premier League after the Belgian's move to Real Madrid

"I rate and admire him immensely as a manager and the experience that he has," he added.

"He gives teams clarity, they know exactly what they need to do on the pitch.

"He adds to the direction of what the team wants to achieve. I expect a team that is well positioned and will know exactly how to stop us."