Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney: Scotland boss Steve Clarke hopeful on injured trio

Scott McTominay has been sidelined with a knee ligament injury since Boxing Day

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is remaining optimistic on the injury front ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden Park on March 26.

Midfielders Scott McTominay and John McGinn and left-back Kieran Tierney are all battling to be fit for the crunch game after sustaining injuries.

Tierney has had surgery on his dislocated right shoulder but is not likely to return to full training until March, McTominay is recovering from a knee ligament injury picked up on Boxing Day, and McGinn fractured his ankle in December and is set to miss up to three months.

Kieran Tierney sustained a dislocated shoulder during Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham on December 9

Clarke said: "I am keeping my fingers crossed that the three mentioned recover well and can be available in March.

"It will be close for all of them but always hopeful, never ruling anyone out at this stage. There is still a long time to go before we get to March."

Clarke added: "I've had feedback from the medical departments, all three are working towards recovery. Whether they make it or not is a different story.

"I am optimistic that they will all make it. That's what you have to be. I think they will be close. Whether they are close and make it or close and just miss it is going to be decided by recovery.

"Without having first-hand knowledge of how the clubs recover the players and having the exact details of how the recovery is going to be, then it is difficult for me to gauge it.

"I do know that all the players will be doing their best to be fit and I am sure the clubs want them fit to help their own cause anyway, it's just wait and see what happens."