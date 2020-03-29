Euro 2020: Johnny Russell calls on UEFA not to rush play-offs

Johnny Russell joined MLS side Sporting Kansas City in January 2018

Scotland striker Johnny Russell wants UEFA to take its time before agreeing new Euro 2020 play-off dates.

Russell, who is now playing in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, was hoping to be part of the Scotland team taking on Israel on Thursday before the play-off semi-final was shelved in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

UEFA chiefs have now pencilled in June for the rearranged fixture but Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell has branded those plans "unrealistic".

The former Dundee United and Derby striker fears he and his fellow Scotland team-mates could be left unprepared if they are not allowed the chance to play with their clubs before reporting for international duty.

Russell said "I remember thinking on Thursday, today we're supposed to be playing one of the biggest games we've had in a generation but I'm just sitting on my couch.

"Obviously health comes first so hopefully we'll get this sorted then we find the time for football after that.

"I think they should give us enough time after the shutdown to make sure we're all back at full pelt.

"I can't see them rushing back into these play-offs. There's no reason for that now that the Euros have been put back a year. What's the reason to rush it?

"Obviously we want to get the game played but we also want everyone competing to be at their best, fully fit and raring to go.

"I've no idea when they will finally schedule it but I'd imagine they'd give us at least a couple of games for our clubs first."