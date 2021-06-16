John McGinn says the Scottish way to qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stages is the hard way

Scotland took the long road to reach Euro 2020 and John McGinn insists Steve Clarke's side can go the distance again to qualify for the knockout stages.

Monday's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic let the air out of the mood of excitement that had built up in the approach to the nation's first major tournament since 1998.

They now need at least a point when they travel to face England at Wembley on Friday if they are to have any realistic chance of escaping Group D.

But having put fans through the stress of a win on penalties over Serbia in the play-offs to book their place at the tournament, McGinn reckons the supporters should be strapping themselves in again for another nail-biting ride as he backed his side to progress.

"Monday was a false start in terms of the result," said the Aston Villa midfielder. "The important thing was to try to get at least a point and set us off in the group.

"That would have been the easy way but it never seems to happen with Scotland.

"If we had done it the easy way in Serbia it would have been a 1-0 victory and everyone would have been in their beds before midnight.

"But we decided to let Serbia get a goal and do it the tricky way. Hopefully we can follow the same path and do it the Scottish way - or the hard way if you like.

"The manager made it clear before the group that if the first result doesn't go our way we just focus on the next one. Obviously the format gives you an opportunity for all three games but we can't affect other scorelines or results.

"We know what's needed at Wembley - we'll go there for the three points and take it from there.

"Is Wembley the perfect game to bounce back with? You could say that. We're extremely disappointed. The whole occasion on Monday is what we've dreamed about since we were young.

"But there was a wee feeling we've let the nation down because we wanted a positive result.

"But the breaks didn't go for us. Having analysed it, it definitely could have gone our way, so the confidence is still there. I can only speak for myself but I wish the game was tomorrow."

Few outside of Scotland will be giving Clarke's team a chance in London - and those numbers will shrink again if Kieran Tierney fails to shake off the niggle which kept him out against the Czechs.

But McGinn warned his side should not be underestimated.

"I think we'd always be underdogs no matter if we won on Monday or not," he said. "They've got a population of 55 million - we've got a population of five million.

"They've got worldwide superstars all through their squad, so we'll always be underdogs. But hopefully that will suit us.

"We've got a few wee superstars ourselves so hopefully we can play well and cause them problems.

"Kieran is one of the best full-backs/left centre-backs in the world at the moment for me. We'll see how he is towards Friday and hopefully he can help us on the night."

Andy Robertson feels Scotland's clash with England is a chance to prove to they are worthy of more respect from their oldest rivals.

Scotland are playing in their first international tournament since the 1998 World Cup, and Robertson feels the fact they have ended a 23-year qualifying drought means they are more respected by England now, but still not enough.

"I think we're probably respected more now because we've qualified for a tournament but we're still not as respected as much as we would all like," he said.

"A chance to play against England is a chance to show people that doubt Scottish football what we can do. We gave them a tough game in 2017 and we'll need the same performance levels as that night."

James McFadden has called on Scotland to play Billy Gilmour against England on Friday to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track.

Scotland's return to the big stage did not go as planned, with Patrik Schick scoring a towering header before netting a remarkable second from near the halfway line.

Steve Clarke's side face an uphill battle to qualify from Group D - but former Scotland international McFadden has called on his country's manager to trust Chelsea youngster Gilmour for that key clash with England.

"The 30 minutes that Billy Gilmour produced against Luxembourg, I'd have had him in," McFadden told the Sky Sports Football Euros Podcast.

"He brings something different. Although he's young and inexperienced, you see him looking, talking. 'Where's the space? Not just for me but the next guy?' I'd not be surprised if he played."