Scotland vs Czech Republic: Patrik Schick shines, while Andy Robertson is hosts' standout performer

Scotland started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to the Czech Republic, but who starred and who struggled in their big Hampden Park opener?

SCOTLAND

David Marshall - 7

Image: Scotland's David Marshall is beaten by Patrik Schick's long range curling shot to make it 2-0 to the Czech Republic

Great stop to deny Schick early on, but was helpless for both Czech goals, even though the second was scored from just inside his own side's half. Kept the final scoreline down with two excellent saves at the start of the second half.

Grant Hanley - 6

Won several important challenges both on the floor and in the air as Scotland dominated most of the first half, but failed to stop Vladimir Coufal's cross for Patrik Schick's opener.

Liam Cooper - 6

One raking, defence-splitting pass almost released Lyndon Dykes in the first half, although the Leeds United central defender - who replaced the Injured Kieran Tierney in the back three - may have done better for the Czechs' first goal.

Jack Hendry - 6

A calm and composed display at the back for most of the game from the Celtic defender, who also came desperately close to bringing his team level when hitting the bar at the start of the second half. However, his optimistic decision to shoot inadvertently led to Schick's second, before being replaced midway through the second half as Steve Clarke changed formation in the search for goals.

Stephen O'Donnell - 6

His failure to clear his lines on the right touchline led to an early Schick chance, before being beaten in the air for the same player's opening goal.

Andy Robertson - 8

Image: Scotland were left frustrated after drawing a blank in their Euro 2020 opener

Great early ball in for Dykes, who toe poked wide of the goal, before being denied by Tomas Vaclik's fine tip over. A constant attacking threat with his lung-busting runs down the left.

Scott McTominay - 7

Some typically robust challenges in the centre of the park from the Man Utd midfielder, who also wanted a penalty after being blocked off in the box just before half-time, only for the German official to wave away his protests. Dropped into the back three when Clarke made some tactical tweaks midway through the second half.

John McGinn - 7

Image: Scotland's John McGinn gets a shot away

Saw an early goalbound shot blocked and was lively throughout the first period, only to wane as Scotland chased the game.

Stuart Armstrong - 7

Lyndon Dykes - 7

Some bits of lovely interplay with Robertson down the left in the first half, while his goalbound effort was deflected over by Tomas Kalas, before being subbed midway through the first half.

Went close with a stabbed effort just past the quarter-hour mark, before twice being denied by Vaclik, first a close-range block on 62 minutes and then by the Czech No 1's outstretched boot minutes later.

Ryan Christie - 6

Showed some wonderful quick feet on the right side of the box to escape a couple of Czech defenders, before a nice lay-off put Robertson in for a shot on goal before half-time. However, the Celtic midfielder was replaced at the break.

Subs:

Che Adams - 7

Replaced Christie at half-time as Clarke went with two up front and the Southampton striker immediately gave the hosts another attacking outlet.

Ryan Fraser - 6

Callum McGregor - 6

Introduced midway through the second period, but despite seeing much of the ball down the right, failed to create any clear-cut openings.

Made little impact after his introduction on 67 minutes.

Kevin Nisbet - 6

Brought on with 11 minutes to go and had a snap shot that tested Vaclik late on.

James Forrest - 6

Had a late solo run and dribble, only for his strike to be blocked for a corner after being introduced on 79 minutes.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Tomas Vaclik - 8

Great first-half tip over to deny Robertson, before a brilliant stretch prevented a Kalas own goal just before Schick's stunning second. However, the 'keeper also had to be alert to twice deny Dykes in quick succession just past the hour-mark.

Ondrej Celustka - 6

A vital late block prevented substitute Forrest from pulling a goal back for the Scots.

Vladimir Coufal - 7

The West Ham right-back set up the visitors' opener with an inch-perfect cross from the flank.

Tomas Kalas - 8

Important early block to prevent McGinn from opening the scoring, before almost netting a spectacular own goal at start of the second half.

Jan Boril - 7

Was not penalised despite seeming to block McTominay off in the box just before half-time, almost adding a third goal with a shot that curled just over and also blazed over late on.

Vladimir Darida - 6

The Czech skipper was denied by an excellent Marshall stop at the start of the second half, before being hooked late on.

Lukas Masopust - 7

Appeared to use a hand to prevent McGinn's first-half shot from testing Marshall, although it would have been a harsh penalty, before being replaced with 18 minutes to go.

Jakub Jankto - 6

A quiet game from the Sampdoria midfielder, who was subbed as a result on 72 minutes.

Tomas Soucek - 6

As West Ham fans can relate, the midfielder was vital for his side when both defending and attacking set plays, as well as when breaking up any number of Scotland attacks.

Alex Kral - 6

Sat just in front of the Czechs' back four, providing a vital defensive shield throughout the game.

Patrik Schick - 9

Image: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring the second goal of the game

A man-of-the-match display from the Bayer Leverkusen forward, who was thwarted early on by Marshall's reflex save. However, he was not to be denied, first expertly glancing home just before the break, before scoring his 12th goal for his country with an outrageous 40-yard strike. And he should really have grabbed his hat-trick with nine minutes to go, only to shoot straight at Marshall with the goal at his mercy.

Subs:

Tomas Holes - 6

Introduced midway through the second half.

Michael Krmencik - N/A

Denied late on.

Petr Sevcik - N/A

Only given three minutes at the end.

Matej Vydra - 6

The Burnley frontman was given an 18-minute run-out at the end.

Adam Hlozek - 6

Introduced on 72 minutes as the visitors looked to freshen things up and protect their lead.