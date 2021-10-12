Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans earn Scotland Women recalls ahead of matches against Hungary and Sweden

Scotland Women welcome Hungary to Hampden Park for a World Cup qualifier on October 22, before facing Sweden in a friendly at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on October 26; head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has named a 24-woman squad, including both Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans

Tuesday 12 October 2021 12:38, UK

Image: Caroline Weir has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the upcoming games against Hungary and Sweden

Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans have recovered from injury and been named in the Scotland Women squad for their World Cup qualifier against Hungary and friendly against Sweden.

Weir and Evans missed Scotland's opening qualification matches back in September but have proved their fitness and earned a recall.

Scotland will be keen to build on their two wins during the September cycle of matches, following a 2-0 victory in Hungary and a 7-1 win against the Faroe Islands.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has named a 24-woman squad, ahead of the games which will be played later this month at Glasgow's Hampden Park on October 22 and St Mirren's Paisley 2021 Stadium on October 26.

Martha Thomas misses out on selection through injury, however Jenna Clark, fresh from scoring at Hampden Park against the Faroe Islands, is again included, along with the recalled Amy Muir.

There is also plenty of Women's Super League representation within Scotland's ranks.

Arsenal's Jenny Beattie, Manchester United's Kirsty Hanson, and Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea have all been named alongside Manchester City's Weir and West Ham's Evans.

Image: Pedro Martinez Losa has named a 24-woman squad for Scotland's October fixtures

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers:

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders:

Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Amy Muir (Hibernian), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jenny Beattie (Arsenal), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Leah Eddie (Hibernian)

Midfielders:

Lucy Graham (Everton), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards:

Lana Clelland (US Sassuolo Calcio Femminile), Jane Ross (Rangers), Zoe Ness (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton)

