Scotland: Josh Doig, Robby McCrorie and Anthony Ralston included in injury-depleted squad for final Euro 2024 qualifiers

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has called up Josh Doig and Robby McCrorie for their Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Georgia and Norway.

The Hellas Verona defender is included a day after being named in the U21 squad, with Rangers goalkeeper McCrorie in after Norwich's Angus Gunn suffered a leg injury.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston is also listed after being drafted in as a replacement last month.

Image: Andy Robertson needed surgery after injuring his shoulder in Scotland's defeat to Spain

Captain Andy Robertson is out after injuring his shoulder in Scotland's qualifying defeat to Spain in October.

Aaron Hickey of Brentford, Rangers defender John Souttar and Millwall's Kevin Nisbet are other key players to miss out after being named in Clarke's original squad for the games against Spain and France.

Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines while there is no place for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland despite his late call-up to the last squad.

Scotland have qualified for next summer's tournament in Germany with two games to spare, but still have a chance of finishing top of Group A.

They face Georgia on November 16, hoping for their first victory in Tiblisi after losing their last two games there.

Scotland then host Norway at Hampden Park three days later in their final qualifying match.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Josh Doig, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm