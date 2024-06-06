Lewis Morgan added to Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad by Steve Clarke

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has added New York Red Bulls star Lewis Morgan to his provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The 27-year-old - who has nine goals and three assists this season - has been used as a forward in the MLS.

Morgan last played for the national team in 2018 and joins the group following the withdrawals of Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak.

Clarke had already called up Bristol City's Tommy Conway in place of Doak - with Morgan now added to a 28-man group which must be cut to 26 after Friday's friendly against Finland.

The former Celtic, St Mirren, Sunderland and Inter Miami attacker has scored 66 goals in 284 club appearances, including 26 since moving to New York.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Two players will be cut from the current pool before the squad depart for Germany - but will Morgan and Conway both join forwards Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland and James Forrest at the Euros?

Elsewhere, Clarke named four goalkeepers in his initial squad with No 1 Angus Gunn and Zander Clark expected to travel but what will happen to Craig Gordon and Liam Kelly?

Image: Angus Gunn (right) is Scotland's No 1 having replaced Craig Gordon

Clarke has suggested all four could travel but if one is to miss out, the decision will come down to experience or game-time. Kelly featured in every league match for Motherwell but has just one cap for the national team. Gordon, however, has 74 caps and at 41 years old, would bring experience, but has only played seven games since suffering a double-leg break in December 2022.

In front of the 'keepers, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous, Scott McKenna, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor and Kieran Tierney will be in the squad, as will Grant Hanley, who is back after fitness concerns, plus Ross McCrorie and Anthony Ralston, who are Clarke's right-back options after injuries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland captain Andy Robertson says Lyndon Dykes' decision to remain with the squad for Euro 2024 despite injury is the next best thing for the team

However, Liam Cooper came off in the win over Gibraltar as a precaution and will want to prove he is ok to travel, while John Souttar has also had his own fitness and injury issues of late and missed that friendly.

Again Clarke will know the vast majority of his midfielders who will travel - including Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, John McGinn, Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay.

Image: Will Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong make the final 26-man squad?

But what will happen to Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack? Armstrong - who has not played due to injury since mid-April - is back training but is he fit enough? And the same question could be asked of Jack who came on for 17 minutes on Monday having last played in March.

Friday June 7: Euro 2024 warm-up, Scotland vs Finland at Hampden Park, Glasgow; kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7: Final 26-player squad submitted to UEFA by 11pm

Saturday June 8: Final 26-player squad announced

Sunday June 9: Scotland squad fly to base camp in the Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Scotland's Euro 2024 schedule

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time around the venue is the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) where Steve Clarke's side kick off the opening match of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany on June 14.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary - who reached the knockouts in 2016 - awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group winners… If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group runners-up… If Scotland finish as Group A runners-up but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Italy (Olympiastadion, Berlin)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Scotland (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams...

One of:

Sunday June 30 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Monday July 1 - Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday July 2: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Quarter-finals

If Scotland finish first in Group A and win round-of-16 game...

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

If Scotland finish second in Group A and win round-of-16 game...

Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams and win round-of-16 game...

One of:

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday July 6 - (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

If Scotland finish first in Group A, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final...

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

If England finish second in Group A, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final...

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final...

One of:

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

And finally, the final...

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...