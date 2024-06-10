Euro 2024: Relief for Scotland as Andy Robertson's training absence just a 'precaution'

Captain Andy Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland left Scotland's first training session in Germany early; Steve Clarke's side take on the hosts in Friday's tournament opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Monday 10 June 2024 13:44, UK
Scotland captain Andy Roberston will return to training on Tuesday after leaving their first session in Germany as a "precaution."
Striker Lawrence Shankland also came off early as the squad began preparations ahead Friday's Euro 2024 opener against the hosts.
Steve Clarke's men took part in an open training session in the Stadion am Groben in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where hundreds of locals turned up in the rain to see Scotland being put through their paces.
Assistant coach John Carver is confident both players will be ready to feature in Munich.
"Robertson is fine. It's just a precaution really," he said.
"I spoke to him. The ball just caught his ankle and he will train tomorrow.
"He'll be fine. At this stage we're being extra cautious. He's okay and looking forward to tomorrow.
"It's never nice, especially with the luck we've been having lately.
"As soon as training finished I popped across and had a chat with him and he's in good form."
On Shankland, he added: "He had a little bit of a niggle from the other night.
"He's in that process and he had quite a bit of game time in the two games we played (against Gibraltar and Finland) so we're just protecting him as well.
"Everyone's got their own programme coming back. He's fine, everybody's good."
Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.
This time around the venue is the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) where Steve Clarke's kick-off the opening match of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany on June 14.
The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary - who reached the knockouts in 2016 - awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.
If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…
Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
If Scotland finish as Group A runners-up but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…
Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Italy (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Scotland (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)
Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams...
One of:
Sunday June 30 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Monday July 1 - Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Tuesday July 2: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)Quarter-finals
If Scotland finish first in Group A and win round of 16 game...
Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
If Scotland finish second in Group A and win round of 16 game...
Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams and win round of 16 game...
One of:
Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
Saturday July 6 - (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
If Scotland finish first in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...
Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
If Scotland finish second in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...
Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...
One of:
Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
