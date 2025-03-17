Scotland: George Hirst is the type of player the national team 'need,' says assistant coach John Carver

Scotland assistant John Carver insists George Hirst is "the type of player we need' as the Ipswich striker switches allegiance from England.

The striker, who has represented England up to U20 level, is eligible through his grandfather and would have been named in Steve Clarke's original squad on Tuesday, but due to paperwork this did not happen.

Hirst, who scored his second Premier League goal of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, is one of three new call-ups for the Nations League play-off against Greece.

Image: George Hirst has scored four goals in all competitions for Ipswich this season

Carver said bringing in Hirst, Lennon Miller and James Wilson adds something new to the group.

"It's quite refreshing to have some new faces and, in particular, some young lads who have come through from the Under-21s," the coach said. "It shows Steve is prepared to give them a chance and there's a pathway there.

"But obviously George is sort of a late arrival. We've been monitoring him for months now."

The 26-year-old has made regular appearances in the Premier League this season, also scoring twice in the FA Cup, and Carver insists it was clear Hirst really wanted to switch allegiance.

"When we asked him, he was delighted to come and join us," he added.

"That's what we want. We always said we want players how want to come and play for Scotland.

"I know his dad (former Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton striker David Hirst) played for England but he wants to play for Scotland and that's the type of player we need."

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Rangers), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Preston North End), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Napoli).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen), James Wilson (Heart of Midlothian), George Hirst (Ipswich).