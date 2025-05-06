Melissa Andreatta: New Scotland Women head coach ready to immerse herself in local culture

New Scotland Women head coach Melissa Andreatta plans to immerse herself in the local culture as she begins the task of trying to get the national team back to a major tournament.

The 46-year-old Australian started her new role this week after being appointed as Pedro Martinez Losa's successor last month.

Andreatta has only ever worked in her homeland, with her most recent role as assistant head coach of the Matildas, but she has no worries about moving her family across the world.

"It's a massive move, it took us 30 hours to get here," she said, facing the media for the first time at Hampden on Tuesday. "I think my journey has led me towards being a head coach and this opportunity came up and why not jump at it?

"Who wouldn't want to coach this team? The Scottish have a great history and I'm super honoured to be a part of it and to lead this great team.

"It's a big decision when you're asking your family to relocate and that's what we're doing. We want to immerse ourselves in the Scottish culture and really get to know everything about it.

"I think to really understand where football's at and take it to where we want it to go, it's about being here on the ground. It was tough at the start but it was easy once I got to know the people and know what the project was all about, and we're just excited now to be here."

Andreatta, whose first match in charge will be at home to Austria in the Nations League on May 30, said Scotland is a country that "really aligns" with her values.

"Hard-working, no-nonsense, straight-talking, humble, honest, I'm all about that as well," she said. "Some things just turn up when they do and this opportunity is one of those. It arose and I went for it.

"I'm so honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead the team and I'm going to take it with both hands and run with it."

Scotland have not played at a major tournament since Shelley Kerr led them to the 2019 World Cup in France. Spaniard Martinez Losa was sacked in December last year after failing to get the Scots to this summer's European Championship in Switzerland.

"It's all been about major tournament qualification and talent pathways, exposing our young players to international football," Andreatta said when asked about her remit.

"Being visible, being at the games in the local league. I was at the Hearts v Hibs game at the weekend so it was fantastic to get a taste of that. Everything's about growing the game and matching that with performance at major tournaments.

"I'm confident in the process and the progress that we can make towards qualifying for a major tournament. With the players and the experience that we have, I think anything is possible with this group with time."

