Andy Robertson: Scotland captain optimistic about World Cup qualifiers but admits results 'haven't been up to scratch'

Andy Robertson remains optimistic about Scotland's hopes of World Cup qualification despite admitting recent results have not been "up to scratch".

The national side slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park before a 4-0 win against Liechtenstein, a team ranked 205th in the world.

Scotland have won just four of their last 16 games and at home the record stands at one victory in nine.

Image: It was a Scotland debut to forget for goalkeeper Cieran Slicker

Next up are Denmark and Belarus away in early September before Greece at the National Stadium on October 9 as Steve Clarke's squad bid to become the first Scotland men's side to reach the World Cup since 1998.

Robertson, who has captained the side at two European Championships, believes they can make it to next summer's tournament.

"I'm still optimistic, I'm still looking forward to the future," he told Sky Sports News at his AR26 golf day.

"We know maybe the last year and stuff hasn't been up to scratch but I still believe in the squad that we've got. I do believe that we can cause any team problems as long as we get back to the basics that we're good at.

"We know how hard it is to qualify for a World Cup.

"The last time we tried it, we had a pretty perfect campaign, only finishing a couple of points behind Denmark. We then go into the play-offs and we know how hard the games in the play-offs are.

Image: Lennon Miller started in Vaduz after making his Scotland debut against Iceland

"But if we get back to doing what we're good at, back to our basics, back to our basic principles, then I do believe we can give anyone a game.

"I think we've shown that at the highest level. We've drawn against Portugal, beaten Croatia, beat Spain.

"I know that feels a long time ago, but we have competed against teams when we do that right and that's what we're going to need to do for all six games to give ourselves a chance."

While Cieran Slicker took much of the blame for the Iceland defeat - a young goalkeeper thrown in due to an early injury to Angus Gunn - it was a disappointing display from many of the Scots.

Against Liechtenstein there were five international debuts, strikers scored the goals following a lengthy drought and teenager Lennon Miller impressed on his first start.

Image: Kieron Bowie (L) and Connor Barron (C) came on to make their Scotland debuts in Vaduz

Robertson accepts the Iceland performance was far from the level required.

"Friday was a huge disappointment," he added.

"A game that we tried to go into to build momentum, go into World Cup qualifiers, and it probably did the complete opposite.

"We're thankful that it wasn't in a qualifier.

"If you're going to put in a performance like that and you're going to make the mistakes that we made, then we're better off doing it in a friendly than a competitive match.

"That's the only positive I think we could have taken from Friday. But yes, we can't afford that."

September 5: Denmark (A) - World Cup qualifier

September 8: Belarus (A) - World Cup qualifier

October 9: Greece (H) - World Cup qualifier

October 12: Belarus (H) - World Cup qualifier

November 15: Greece (A) - World Cup qualifier

November 18: Denmark (H) - World Cup qualifier

*AR26 Charity believe they can provide all young people with the opportunity for an equal start in life. Also strive to put a smile on faces of children and their families who face critical health struggles or adverse circumstances. Alongside this continuous work, the long-term aim is for AR26 to provide free football coaching for children across Scotland in a football for all project - giving children an exciting insight into football, a focus, a safe space and the chance to be a part of a community.