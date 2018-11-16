Wales want Gareth Bale 'out on the field', says captain Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams says Gareth Bale has been working hard in training ahead of Wales vs Denmark and that the squad want him "out on the field".

Bale was originally a doubt for Friday's Nations League match - shown live on Sky Sports Football - after suffering an ankle injury in Real Madrid's 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

However, Wales boss Ryan Giggs confirmed on Thursday that Bale was fit to play after missing last month's 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin through injury.

"We always want him here," Williams said of his international team-mate. "We want him out on the field. That's the main thing.

"He's done his work this week, if you've seen him in training this morning, he looks fit and ready to go."

Gareth Bale missed last month's victory over Ireland in Dublin

Wales will finish top of Group B4 and achieve promotion to the top flight of the Nations League if they beat Denmark and Everton defender Williams, on loan at Stoke, believes that will be important in the development of the team's younger players.

"It think the Nations League has worked out quite well really, replacing friendlies and such," he added.

"I think if we can top this group it will be better for us. I think with our squad, with the young boys, it will be great for them to play against the top tier of teams.

"It's a game we want to win, we wanted to top the group, we knew it would be good for us, and we've put ourselves in a good position to do that."

Christian Eriksen was a key player for Denmark at the World Cup

The match will see Bale go toe to toe with Tottenham star midfielder Christian Eriksen, but Williams was quick to play down that individual battle.

"Eriksen is a world-class player and someone that we need to play close attention to," he said.

"I'm sure they will be thinking the same about Bale, but it will be more than Bale versus Eriksen on the night."