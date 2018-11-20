Chris Gunter says Wales are driven to emulate run at Euro 2016

Chris Gunter says Wales are driven to emulate their run at Euro 2016 as the Reading defender prepares for his record-breaking 93rd cap on Tuesday.

Wales' friendly at Albania - live on Sky Sports - will see Gunter become the most capped Welsh player in history, with manager Ryan Giggs confirming the 29-year-old will start.

Gunter will eclipse Neville Southall's record having matched it in Wales' 2-1 Nations League loss to Denmark on Friday.

Having played every minute of Wales' shock run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Gunter says the new crop of players are out to repeat that feat in two years' time.

"We want to end well in terms of the year and finish with a good performance, everything else in terms of myself can wait till after the game," Gunter told Sky Sports.

"Obviously the Euros, that was certainly the best six weeks of my life being there. There was loads of moments in that.

"There has been a lot scattered through the caps, there has been some real good nights, as a small part of it the Euros was the highlights.

"I think that drives not just myself on but the rest of the boys, to experience that and get back to a major tournament.

"I'm sure for the newer lads who were probably watching back at home when we were at the Euros, that's the fuel we need to want to get back to that.

"We want to finish the year off now and before you know it, it will be March and the draw has been made and we'll try and get back to where we were."

The draw for Euro 2020 is made on December 2, with Wales set to be in Pot 2.