Ryan Giggs: Joe Allen says Wales boss has silenced critics

Ryan Giggs has answered his critics, says Joe Allen

Joe Allen says Ryan Giggs has made his critics "eat their words" after leading Wales to Euro 2020.

Giggs was not a universally popular choice to succeed Chris Coleman - who led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - in January 2018.

The former Manchester United winger upset Wales supporters during his celebrated playing career by regularly failing to turn up for international duty.

The 45-year-old also came in for heavy criticism over selection and tactics during Wales' summer setback in Croatia and Hungary, defeats which left Euro 2020 qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

3:49 Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

But Wales took eight points from their final four qualifiers, with Tuesday's 2-0 home win over Hungary sealing their second successive appearance at the Euros, and third in all at major tournaments.

"He'd had stick. But he has delivered, simple as that," Allen said of Giggs.

"He came in off the back of a great manager who had huge success, and it was always going to be tough.

"But he has got us there. I think questions have been asked of everything really - selection, tactics - but nine times out of ten he has got it right.

1:57 Football Association of Wales chief Jonathan Ford says it is a huge achievement for Ryan Giggs to lead Wales to Euro 2020 qualification Football Association of Wales chief Jonathan Ford says it is a huge achievement for Ryan Giggs to lead Wales to Euro 2020 qualification

"That is one of the big reasons we have made it. He has done the job - the ambition and target was to get to the Euros.

"Any way you get there is huge success, and I think a lot of people are going to have to eat their words."

Allen, alongside Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, is among the survivors of the side who reached the last four in France in 2016.

0:20 Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'

The 29-year-old, who fell just short with Wales in their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid, has played a crucial role in the current campaign, not only through his own performances but also helping the development of young midfielders Ethan Ampadu, Joe Morrell and Matthew Smith.

"We didn't want to be a flash in the pan, a one-hit wonder if you like," Allen said.

"That World Cup disappointment has spurred on a lot of people. A lot of us are getting older and we realise how precious these chances are.

"The players who have done it before were motivated to get there again and we've banged on to the young lads how good it was.

"I think they were sick of hearing about it and want to see what it's all about!"