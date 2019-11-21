Sir Alex Ferguson says Ryan Giggs is doing a 'great job' as Wales manager
Ferguson: "He is intelligent, he has great drive about him and is doing a great job with Wales - and giving young players a chance too. It is fantastic."
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 21/11/19 10:57pm
Sir Alex Ferguson says Ryan Giggs is doing a "great job" as Wales manager and revealed his pride at the former Manchester United winger enjoying managerial success.
A 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday saw Wales qualify for a second successive European Championship, but when Giggs was appointed in January 2018, it was not a universally popular choice.
- Allen: Giggs' critics can eat their words
- 'Giggs has won over Wales supporters'
- Wales qualify for Euros with Hungary win
He came in for heavy criticism over selection and tactics during the summer setbacks in Croatia and Hungary, defeats which left Euro 2020 qualification hopes hanging in the balance.
However, a run of eight points from their final four qualifiers sent Wales through to only a third ever major tournament and helped the one-time United caretaker boss silence his critics.
Giggs' old manager Ferguson, speaking at a fundraiser for international football charity Grassroot Soccer in London, said: "Ryan was always going to be a top man.
"He is intelligent, he has great drive about him and is doing a great job with Wales - and giving young players a chance too. It is fantastic."
Earlier this month, Giggs revealed Ferguson sends him a good luck message before every match and the pair will be reunited again soon.
Grassroot Soccer, who use football as a platform to provide over two million young people in 50 countries with various health services, held a live auction at the fundraising gala in London with one of the prizes the chance to go up against members of the Class of 92.
Ferguson is set to manage the team facing the likes of Giggs plus his old team-mates.
Yet the record-breaking manager warned that his former players still remain as sharp as ever, highlighting the 5-0 win they achieved over Bayern Munich in a 1999 Treble reunion game at Old Trafford in May as proof.
"They are all fit. I'm telling you, they are all fit," Ferguson added. "They played in a charity game against Bayern Munich for the anniversary of 99 and they were amazing.
"Every one of them was fantastic. Whoever wins the prize is going to have to be good."