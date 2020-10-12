David Brooks: Wales midfielder to miss Nations League game in Bulgaria with injury

Watch Bulgaria vs Wales on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm; kick-off at 7:45pm

By PA Media

Monday 12 October 2020 18:44, UK

David Brooks

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks will miss Wales' Nations League game in Bulgaria on Wednesday due to injury.

Brooks, a second-half substitute in Sunday's goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, has withdrawn from the squad, along with suspended pair Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell.

Bulgaria
Wales

Wednesday 14th October 7:15pm Kick off 7:45pm

Wales announced on Twitter: "Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell have returned to their clubs with a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

"David Brooks has also left the camp after picking up an injury."

Brooks was a 77th-minute replacement for Daniel James in Dublin, but was not included in the squad for last weekend's friendly defeat to England.

He returned to full training with Bournemouth in February following two ankle operations, which forced him to miss most of the 2019-20 season.

Wales are currently top of Nations League Group B4 after winning two and drawing one of their first three games.

