Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: James McClean sees red in drab Dublin Nations League encounter

Republic of Ireland are still looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League after playing out a drab 0-0 draw with Wales in Dublin.

Three days after their hopes of reaching the European Championship finals were ended in Slovakia, Stephen Kenny's side were dealt a severe blow on the eve of their clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium when five players were ruled out after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

But the hosts rallied to have the better chances of an affair that lacked intensity with Shane Long missing the best opportunity with a wayward second-half header.

Republic of Ireland were reduced to 10 men with seven minutes remaining as James McClean was sent off for a second bookable offence on Ethan Ampadu but Wales were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

The result leaves the visitors top of Group B4 on seven points from their three games while Ireland remain third on two points.

Player ratings Rep Ireland: Randolph (6), Doherty (7), Stevens (7), Duffy (8), K Long (6), Hourihane (6), Molumby (6), Hendrick (6), McClean (5), Brady (6), S Long (6).



Subs: Horgan (6), Maguire (6), Cullen (n/a), Christie (7).



Wales: Hennessey (6), C Roberts (6), Ampadu (7), Rodon (7), B Davies (7), Morrell (6), Smith (5), Ramsey (6), Wilson (6), James (5), Moore (6).



Subs: N Williams (6), Levitt (6), Brooks (n/a).



Man of the match: Shane Duffy.

More frustration for depleted hosts

Ireland were without seven players in total due to coronavirus-related issues and were able to name only seven substitutes including 'keepers Mark Travers and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Wales were expected to make changes to the team that were defeated 3-0 by England at Wembley on Thursday, and they were boosted by the return of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The FAI chief executive Gary Owens confirmed the positive test of an unnamed player was received late on Saturday night to severely disrupt the hosts' preparations, and Kenny was forced into an early change during a tepid opening period.

Team news Kenny made four changes to his coronavirus-hit team for Sunday's Nations League clash with Wales. After one unnamed player tested positive and four others - Egan, Robinson, O'Dowda and Browne - were withdrawn as close contacts, Kenny drafted in Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Jayson Molumby and Shane Long.



Wales boss Ryan Giggs also made four changes, one of them signalling Aaron Ramsey's return as captain after he missed the friendly defeat by England as a result of club Juventus' Covid-19 restrictions. Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Daniel James and Matt Smith were included as Chris Mepham, Rabbi Matondo, Jonny Williams and Tyler Roberts made way.

Central defender Kevin Long, who had earlier been caught by Kieffer Moore's elbow, had to leave the pitch with a badly swollen eye and was replaced by Cyrus Christie. Wales instantly looked to intensify Ireland's problems as Harry Wilson played a give-and-go with Ramsey before forcing a smart save low down by Darren Randolph.

But the West Ham goalkeeper was fortunate not to then concede a penalty when he dropped the ball from Wilson's corner and collided into the back of Ampadu only for referee Tasos Sidiropoulos to award a free-kick to the hosts.

Moments later, Ireland looked to take full advantage of the lucky escape as Robbie Brady's shot from distance flashed just wide - and the hosts ended the half strongly as substitute Christie was next to see his rising shot just clear the crossbar.

Ireland's problems in front of goal continued just 10 minutes into the second period as Shane Long rose unmarked to meet Enda Stevens' cross but could only head over from close range.

Substitute Daryl Horgan might also have done better with 12 minutes remaining when he fired over after his initial header from McClean's cross had been blocked.

In truth, neither side did enough to claim all three points but Ireland were in the ascendancy when they were reduced to 10 men. McClean collected his first booking for catching the back of Connor Roberts, and within minutes he was receiving his marching orders after a wild challenge on Ampadu.

The Stoke City winger claimed he didn't connect with the centre-back, but the match official brandished a second booking followed by a red, the first in his 75 international appearances for Republic of Ireland.

But despite seeing out the remaining seven minutes plus stoppages with relative ease, the result means that Republic of Ireland remain winless in seven Nations League matches, scoring just two goals across those games.

What the managers said

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny: "I think the players gave everything. Considering all that happen with losing players on the matchday, everyone involved can be extremely proud of how they performed. We're not saying it was the perfect performance - it was an evenly contested game, but we had the better chances overall.

"Considering the players who did 120 minutes on Thursday night, and how we lost three centre-backs today, we did extremely well. Matt Doherty did well in that position and the players showed great attitude."

Wales boss Ryan Giggs: "It was a bit scrappy. We didn't really get into our rhythm and you've got to give Ireland credit for that. They pressed us. I thought we started the second half a bit better before things got scrappy again and that suited them a lot more than us.

"Three games, three clean sheets. Seven points and two away games out the way so you've got to be happy. But our performances need to get better, and they will. We need to create more and we need to get the players who can make a difference on the ball quicker."

On penalty incident: "I thought [Randolph] dropped the ball and as Ethan went for it, he touched him, but some you get, some you don't."

Man of the match - Shane Duffy

It hasn't been an easy few days in the Ireland camp, but provided you have captain Duffy fit and at the heart of this defence, they are unlikely to ever concede too many chances and so it transpired on Sunday.

Despite relatively few disruptions compared to their Irish counterparts, Wales could only muster two attempts on target and that was largely thanks to the Celtic centre-back making vital blocks to deny Aaron Ramsey a clear sight of goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Duffy said afterwards: "I feel both sides cancelled each other out again, and it's a similar story to Thursday in that we didn't take our chances. It's disappointing in that regard, but I thought we played some good football.

"We had to dig together to get the point and we've shown good team spirit having been short on bodies. We made a point and feel sorry for the lads who weren't involved. The point is for them and obviously our fans."

Analysis: No lack of trying as Ireland fall short

Former Republic of Ireland defender Phil Babb told Sky Sports:

"There's not been an Irish side I've seen that hasn't given total commitment to the cause, and the game was a bit of a damp squib but I can see signs of improvement.

"I'm actually quite positive after Thursday's result, even though they still haven't won under Kenny. The media back home are waiting to see the new philosophy come to fruition, but I'm seeing a more confident side and we're creating chances.

"The slow progression is heading in the right direction. There's frustration that this game wasn't put to bed and the disruptions around the camp but I'm still seeing positive signs."

Ramsey: The grass was a bit long

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey told Sky Sports:

"We've got seven points now so we're happy with how things are going in the group. It's always a difficult place to come and we found it hard at times today so we'll take a point. Ireland have changed their game a little bit and press a bit more. They like to play a bit more with the ball so we struggled at times to adapt to that.

"But we stuck in there and we've come away with a point. We'll take that and we'll go again on Wednesday. The pitch was a bit heavy and the grass was a bit long. A few of the boys had a touch of cramp towards the end but we'll dust ourselves down and go again."

Stingy Wales stay unbeaten - Opta stats

Image: Conor Hourihane looks to get Republic of Ireland on the front foot

Wales have kept five consecutive clean sheets in competitive matches, their best such run since September 2015 when they kept five in a row in qualifying for EURO 2016.

This was Republic of Ireland's fourth goalless draw with Wales; only against Poland (five) have they had more nil-nil stalemates in their history.

Wales are unbeaten in eight competitive games (W5 D3), conceding just three goals in this run.

James McClean was the first Irish player to be sent off in a home match since Kevin Doyle against Armenia in October 2011.

What's next?

Republic of Ireland travel to take on Finland on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm.

In their fourth UEFA Nations League Group B4 encounter, Wales travel to face Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.