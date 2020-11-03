Ryan Giggs: Wales postpone news conference over alleged incident involving manager

Tuesday 3 November 2020 08:06, UK

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says the Football Association of Wales has cancelled Tuesday's news conference following allegations over manager Ryan Giggs

The Football Association of Wales has postponed a press conference on Tuesday following allegations against manager Ryan Giggs.

The Welsh FA issued a statement late on Monday night saying it was aware of reports involving Giggs but would not be commenting further.

Giggs was scheduled to attend the news conference to announce the Wales squad for their upcoming games against the United States, Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Former Manchester United winger Giggs has been Wales manager since succeeding Chris Coleman in 2018.

He enjoyed a successful first full qualification campaign with the national team - guiding them to a place at Euro 2020, where they will face Turkey, Italy and Switzerland in the group stage of the delayed competition.

Wales next face the United States in a friendly at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on November 12 ahead of two crucial games in the Nations League.

Group leaders Wales host the Republic of Ireland on November 15, before facing Finland on November 18 - with both games to be held at the Cardiff City Stadium.

