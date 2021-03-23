Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer ruled out of Wales' World Cup qualifier against Belgium due to injury

Tottenham full-back Ben Davies and Luton central defender Tom Lockyer will miss Wednesday's Group E clash in Leuven; Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey had been earlier ruled out; Belgium vs Wales is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday 23 March 2021 12:28, UK

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes has the latest from the Wales squad as they train ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier against Belgium

Wales have suffered a double defensive blow ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Belgium after Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer were ruled out due to injury.

Tottenham full-back Davies and Luton central defender Lockyer will miss Wednesday's Group E clash in Leuven, as well as upcoming matches against Mexico and Czech Republic.

It is understood Davies has not recovered from a knock he picked up in Spurs' 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, while Lockyer has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Cardiff last month.

A Football Association of Wales statement said: "Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury."

    The loss of the 58-times capped Davies will be particularly felt by caretaker manager Robert Page as the Spurs player would have been a certain starter in the World Cup qualifiers in Belgium and at home to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

    Davies might well have featured in a three-man central defence in Belgium and Page has few options in that area for the Leuven opener.

      Wales are also without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey who was earlier ruled out of the opening two World Cup qualifiers with a thigh injury.

      The 30-year-old has missed Juventus' last two games and it was reported in Italy that he would not be fit until after the international break.

      Watch Belgium vs Wales live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

