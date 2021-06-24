Daniel James: No Wales fans for Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Denmark 'gutting' but will not faze us

Daniel James says playing without Wales fans in the stadium for their Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Denmark is "gutting" but will not faze Rob Page's side.

Wales meet Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday but will be without supporters, who are banned from entering Holland due to Covid-19 regulations as the UK is not on the Dutch government's list of safe countries.

Denmark is not on the safe list either, but for European Union and Schengen area residents, an exemption to the entry rules and the need to quarantine exists.

0:41 Wales manager Page says they have analysed their Euro 2020 last-16 opponents Denmark and will be out to beat them on Saturday

Danish fans can avoid quarantine in Holland by spending less than 12 hours in the country, but these rules do not apply to Wales supporters following the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

"It's obviously gutting not to have fans in a tournament like this," James told Sky Sports News.

"It's something I've not been involved in before and listening to the stories of Euro 2016 and watching the games, it was absolutely brilliant to see fans there.

"We can't make any excuses for the fans not being here. It's something that's been normal for the last year and a half now, so it is something all the players are used to.

"It's something we can't go into the game thinking about. We know they're supporting from home, just like the other games.

"There may be more Danish fans there than Welsh fans, but it's just like the Turkey game really and we won't let that faze us."

2:26 Wales have been taking part in light training sessions in a bid to be as prepared as possible for their last-16 match against Denmark on Saturday

'Denmark will be ready for us'

James believes Denmark will be fully focused on the last-16 clash despite a difficult and emotional start to Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old collapsed in Denmark's tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen and team doctor Morten Boesen said "he was gone" prior to being resuscitated.

Eriksen is now recovering at home after being discharged from hospital and was watching on TV as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 on Monday to qualify for the knockout stage.

0:38 James believes Denmark will be fully focused on their last-16 clash despite a difficult and emotional start to Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest

"Obviously in the first game it was one that was very emotional for them," James said.

"The mental state they must have been in and having to carry on that game, I honestly don't know how they did it. Full credit to them.

"The support for Eriksen has been absolutely brilliant. Thankful for all the people who were there that day to help him and it's absolutely brilliant that he's in recovery now and he's fully well.

"It's going to be an emotional game for them but it's one I'm sure they're going to be fully ready for."