Euro 2020: Denmark fans told they can travel to Amsterdam but Wales fans banned from attending last-16 tie

Denmark fans have been told they can travel to Amsterdam to watch Saturday’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie in the Netherlands – a game Wales supporters are banned from.

It was initially reported on Monday that both sets of supporters would not be allowed to attend the game because the two nations are not on Netherlands' safe country list.

But Erik Brogger, director of Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Citizen Service, said that Danish fans could avoid quarantine in Holland if they entered and left the country within 12 hours.

"You can get to football, but you have to plan quite carefully if you do not want to risk being quarantined in a hotel room," Brogger was quoted as saying by Danish media outlet Politiken.

"It should be technically possible, but you have to plan it pretty carefully.

"For most people, it will probably be better to stay at home. We encourage you to watch the match at home."

The Danish authorities said fans could travel if they present a negative PCR test that is a maximum of 72 hours old.

They must go into isolation for 10 days - but with the opportunity to test themselves out of it on day five - and bring a quarantine certificate that shows where you want to stay in isolation.

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen on Monday to progress as runners-up from Group B.

On Monday, Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan said police in Amsterdam would not be "letting Welsh fans into the country."

First Minister Mark Drakeford previously urged Wales fans not to travel to Wales' group games in Azerbaijan and Italy.

A few hundred Wales fans did travel to Baku and Rome to see Wales finish second in Group A and qualify for the last 16.

If Wales win their last-16 match, they will return to Baku for the quarter-finals on July 3.