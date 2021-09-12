Craig Bellamy steps down from role as assistant coach at Anderlecht to prioritise his mental health

Craig Bellamy has left Anderlecht to focus on his mental health; the 42-year-old stepped up to assist Vincent Kompany earlier this year; former Wales international has spoken candidly in past about his battle with depression

Craig Bellamy has left his position as Anderlecht assistant coach to prioritise his mental health, the club have confirmed.

Bellamy originally joined the Belgian side as coach of the Anderlecht U21s, before stepping up to assist former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany in the first-team set-up earlier this year.

The 42-year-old, who also played for Liverpool, Newcastle and Wales among others during a distinguished playing career, has previously spoken openly about his battle with depression.

Image: Bellamy was assistant to Vincent Kompany

A statement from Anderlecht Director of Sports Peter Verbeke read: "The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless.

"It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period."

Bellamy shared the news to the Anderlecht players after they thrashed KV Mechelen 7-2 on Sunday.

He received support from Kompany and Anderlecht duo Jeremy Doku and Mario Stroeykens, who both took to Twitter to thank Bellamy for his help.

Bellamy's decision to step back from coaching also comes a year after he revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he dealt with mental health issues during his playing career.

He said: "During my career my depression was worse, way worse, the emotional side… I'd come home and wouldn't speak for three days.

"I had a wife, young family and I literally wouldn't talk. I would shut myself away in a room and then I would go to bed on my own. That was the only way I could deal with depression."

If you are affected by issues related to this piece or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.