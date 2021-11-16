Gareth Bale: Wales captain ruled out of World Cup qualifier vs Belgium

Wales captain Gareth Bale is not available for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.

Wales boss Robert Page had said that the Real Madrid forward Bale would not start in Cardiff on Tuesday but might feature from the bench.

But Bale has been omitted from the 23-man matchday squad that Wales have submitted to UEFA.

"He is going to be stiff," Page said of Bale on Monday.

"He has not played for a couple of months and to throw him in was a big ask from a physical point of view.

"It's frustrating for him. He made a tremendous effort to get fit for the (Belarus) game and he takes credit for that."

Wales take on the world's top-ranked side already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results.

A draw will secure a home semi-final tie as long as Turkey do not win by four goals in Montenegro.

The Real Madrid forward, who has made just three appearances for the Spanish club this season, trained on his own away from Wales' main group on Monday.

But Page's side need at least a point against Belgium to finish second in the group and potentially secure a semi-final tie at home.