Rob Page: Wales manager signs new four-year deal after guiding side to first World Cup in 64 years

Rob Page's new deal will run until the end of the 2026 World Cup

Rob Page has been rewarded for his fine work as Wales manager with a new four-year contract.

The former defender, who won 41 caps for Wales, took charge of his country on an interim basis when then-manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020.

Page was then handed the role full-time, with a contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup, when Giggs stepped down in June 2022.

Page has enjoyed a productive time in charge and led Wales to qualification for the World Cup this winter with a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the play-offs in June.

Wales - who will be competing at the tournament for the first time in 64 years - are in the same group as England, the USA and Iran.

Image: Wales players celebrate World Cup qualification in June

Page - who previously served as Wales U21 manager and Giggs' assistant - also led Wales to the last-16 stage at Euro 2020, as well as promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

After signing his new deal, Page said: "There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first World Cup in 64 years.

"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."

Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams added: "I am delighted that Rob and the FAW have agreed a four-year contract to take the Cymru men's national team to the next stage.

"The World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond."

Wales' next fixtures are in the Nations League against Belgium in Brussels on September 22 and Poland in Cardiff on September 25.