Women's Nations League round-up: Katie McCabe hat-trick for Republic of Ireland as Jenni Hermoso scores winner on Spain return

Katie McCabe grabbed a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland cruised to a 5-1 win over Albania in the Women's Nations League at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

Having beaten Northern Ireland and Hungary last month, victory in the return fixture in Albania on Tuesday could see the Girls in Green qualify from Group B1 with two matches to spare.

They took the lead after only three minutes when Abbie Larkin's cross from the right was controlled and tucked away at the near post by Arsenal winger McCabe.

But the hosts were pegged back within three minutes after a high ball into the box was met by the unmarked Albania skipper Megi Doci.

However, McCabe struck again in the 25th minute with a deflected effort after Albania only half-cleared a corner.

Ireland got some breathing space 10 minutes after half-time when McCabe played the ball in for Kyra Carusa to add the third goal.

McCabe had the final say with a fine free-kick to cap a decent night's work for the Irish.

Northern Ireland heartbreak in Hungary after stoppage-time goal

Northern Ireland conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose their Nations League match 3-2 in Hungary having twice fought back to level.

Hungary defender Hanna Nemeth struck the winner in the fourth minute of added time after Simone Magill's late penalty appeared to have rescued Northern Ireland a point in Gyor.

Caragh Hamilton's late header cancelled out Viktoria Szabo's first-half opener for Hungary, who had regained the lead through Dora Sule's stunning long-range effort.

Hungary leap-frogged Tanya Oxtoby's side into second place in the table, with the two Group B1 rivals set to meet again in Belfast on Tuesday.

Scotland thrashed by Netherlands to stay winless

First-half goals from Danielle van de Donk and Esmee Brugts put the Dutch in charge at Goffertstadion and a double from Lineth Beerensteyn after the break sealed a convincing 4-0 win which moved them top of the group on six points, while Scotland remain bottom on one point.

The Netherlands, who beat World Cup finalists England last time out, took the lead in the 12th minute when Van de Donk nipped in ahead of Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson to poke home Kerstin Casparij's deflected cross at the near post.

Scotland defender Sophie Howard could only slice Jill Roord's scuffed shot into the path of Brugts inside the box and she clinically finished low into the corner of the net.

Scotland coach Pedro Martinez Losa introduced Lisa Evans at half-time for her 100th cap but she barely had time to settle into the game before a long ball gave Beerensteyn the chance to race through the heart of the visiting defence and finish with a lofted shot over the stranded Gibson.

Beerenstey notched her second of the night in the 71st minute when she headed home Damaris Egurrola's cross at the far post.

The Netherlands introduced all-time record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema with seven minutes remaining. The 27-year-old made her Arsenal return last weekend after 11 months out with a knee injury and she received a huge ovation from the Dutch fans on Friday night.

Wales stay bottom after Germany humbling

Wales remain bottom of their Women's Nations League group following a 5-1 defeat by Germany in Sinsheim.

Ceri Holland gave Wales hope of achieving a positive result against the two-time world champions, her 42nd-minute equaliser the first time the Dragons had scored against Germany in five games.

But Lea Schuller twice punished Wales' aerial fallibility before Giulia Gwinn, Sjoeke Nusken and Nicole Anyomi scored late on to put the gloss on a dominant home performance.

Wales were down to 10 players with Hannah Cain attempting to shake off a knock when Linder crossed from the left after 25 minutes and the unmarked Schuller powered home a bullet header.

Olivia Clark saved Wales from falling further behind with an outstretched foot denying Freigang, and that stop took on added importance 60 seconds later.

Sophie Ingle crossed from the right and Angharad James flicked the ball into the path of Holland, who finished smartly from six yards for her fourth international goal.

Germany's lead was restored within 60 seconds of the restart as substitute Linda Dallmann made an instant impact by crossing for Schuller to head in a carbon-copy second.

Wales fell apart in the final 10 minutes after Ingle grabbed Hegering at a corner and Gwinn rifled the penalty off the underside of the crossbar.

Substitutes Nusken and Anyomi rounded off matters in the dying moments as Wales suffered a second successive 5-1 Nations League defeat and remain without a point after three games.

Hermoso scores winner on Spain return after kiss gate

Jenni Hermoso scored a late winner off the bench for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the 'kiss-gate' scandal involving Luis Rubiales after their World Cup final celebrations.

Hermoso, who was kissed on the lips by the former Spanish FA president without consent, was on hand to slot home a rebound in the 89th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory in a Women's Nations League group game.

She had been omitted from the first squad list announced after the World Cup by new coach Montse Tom, who at the time said she wanted to protect the player amid all the scrutiny.

But she was called up again by Tom last week, with the coach saying it was "the right moment" for Hermoso to return.

The win maintained Spain's perfect Nations League record with three wins in three games in Group 4, which also includes Sweden and Switzerland.