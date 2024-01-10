Gemma Grainger leaves Wales Women to take up Norway Women head coach role

Gemma Grainger has stepped down as Wales Women manager to take up the Norway Women head coach role.

Grainger spent almost three years as Wales manager after her appointment in March 2021, and has overseen a successful spell for the team.

She guided the team to the brink of qualification for last summer's Women's World Cup, missing out to a last-minute defeat in the play-off final against Switzerland.

During the same period, Wales registered a record attendance for a women's international match when 15,200 fans watched their World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In the inaugural Women's Nations League, Wales finished bottom of Group A3, having played Germany, Denmark and Iceland. Their only point of the campaign came in what turned out to be Grainger's last game in charge - a 1-1 draw against Germany at the Swansea.com Stadium.

She will now take over the former World Cup and European champions Norway, with Leif Gunnar Smerud having been in interim charge following the departure of Hege Riise after the World Cup. Norway were knocked out in the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

Grainger said of her departure: "Over the last three years I have given my heart and soul to our journey, and I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this team and proud nation.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work with this group of players and staff, and to represent a nation that has supported the team with incredible pride and passion.

"I had no intention to leave Cymru, but I have been offered an unexpected opportunity that I could not turn down and it has been extremely difficult for me to get to this point. I hope you know the decision to leave has not been taken lightly.

"I truly believe this team is ready to take the next steps and qualify. I'm confident the team can continue to build and grow from this point forward.

"Cymru will forever have a place in my heart, diolch am bopeth."

Image: Gemma Grainger's final game as Wales manager was a 0-0 draw against Germany in Swansea

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, said: "I would like to place on record our sincere gratitude for what Gemma has achieved during her time as Cymru national team manager. She worked incredibly hard with all of us at the FAW to provide the best possible environment for the women's national team to be successful.

"We are really happy that we have progressed well under Gemma and now, we enter a period of recruitment for a new manager that will give us the best opportunity to qualify for Euro 2025 and the 2027 World Cup."

FAW President, Steve Williams added: "I'd like to thank Gemma for her hard work during her tenure as manager. Having continued to raise the standards within the national team set-up, I believe her eventual successor will have the tools to continue pushing this team to new heights."