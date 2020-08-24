Joel Cooper earns first Northern Ireland call-up; Mark Sykes not in squad

Ian Baraclough has named his first Northern Ireland squad since replacing Michael O'Neill as manager in June

Oxford United winger Joel Cooper has earned his maiden Northern Ireland call-up as part of Ian Baraclough's first squad since becoming manager.

The 24-year-old winger has represented the U21s five times but could now make his senior debut away to Romania on September 4 or at home to Norway three days later as Northern Ireland begin their Nations League campaign.

Cooper is joined in the squad by Corry Evans after the Blackburn midfielder recovered from a serious injury. He was due to miss March's Euro 2020 play-offs before they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Charlton striker Conor Washington have been recalled by Baraclough, with the duo set to make their first international appearances since June and September 2019, respectively.

Captain Steven Davis is included and will draw level with Pat Jennings' all-time appearances record of 119 if he plays in both fixtures, while Linfield striker Shayne Lavery has also been called-up.

Former Northern Ireland U21 midfielder Mark Sykes is set to be called up by the Republic of Ireland

As expected, Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes is not in the squad. Sky Sports News reported on Sunday that the 23-year-old is set to switch his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

Before his change of heart, Sykes was expected to be part of Baraclough's squad, having been part of the new manager's team when he was in charge of the U21s.

Sykes was called into the senior side three times by former manager Michael O'Neill but never made an appearance.

The fixtures will be the first for Baraclough, who stepped up from the U21s to replace O'Neill in June.

Full Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Kennedy, Joel Cooper

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery