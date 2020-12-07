World Cup 2022: Northern Ireland handed tough qualifying group with Italy and Switzerland

Northern Ireland were drawn into a 'competitive' World Cup qualifying group, according to manager Ian Baraclough.
Northern Ireland face tough opposition in four-time World Cup winners Italy, alongside Switzerland, who qualified for the previous tournament in 2018 at the expense of Northern Ireland.
Bulgaria and Lithuania were also drawn into the group, and positive results against the lower ranked teams will be crucial for Northern Ireland if they are to mount a serious claim to qualify for the competition to be held in Qatar.
Baraclough's side are still licking their wounds from play-off heartbreak against Slovakia, as they were beaten 2-1 in their final European Championships play-off at Windsor Park.
The Northern Ireland boss is looking ahead to a new qualifying campaign with optimism despite the recent set-back.
Baraclough told Sky Sports News: "We're really pleased with a five-team group, that was something that we were looking for.
"We knew that we were going to come up against two tough teams in pot one and pot two; and I think Bulgaria are probably one of the toughest teams we could have got from pot four as well.
"It's going to be certainly competitive. We know the qualities of Italy, and Switzerland, who we played in the play-offs two or three years ago for the last World Cup,
"You just hope that all of your players are fit going into those round of fixtures in March. It was really difficult for us as a nation, not a big group of players to choose from when it comes to triple-headers, so at least one of those games in March and September will be friendlies.
"We just hope we have as many players as possible in form and not injured."
World Cup qualification draw in full
Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo
Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta
Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein