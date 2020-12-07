World Cup 2022: England draw Poland in Qatar 2022 qualification group, Wales face Belgium

England were drawn with Poland in their qualification group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Wales will take on the world's top-ranked team Belgium.

England, one of the top seeds, will be pleased with the group they were handed, with Poland and Hungary the highest ranked of their opponents, while Wales will also have to get past Czech Republic to qualify for the 2022 showpiece.

Scotland avoided many of the top sides in Europe, with Denmark and Austria the sides ranked highest of their opponents.

Republic of Ireland's task will be all the more tougher as they will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to Dublin, while Northern Ireland have been drawn in the same group as Italy and Switzerland.

Image: Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will face Republic or Ireland

In total, 55 teams were split into five groups of five and five groups of six.

The winners of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which for the first time will be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid the punishing summer heat in the Middle East.

A further three places will be fought out between the 10 group runners-up and the two highest-ranked teams from the Nations League who have not already qualified or finished in a runners-up spot.

These 12 teams will be divided into three play-off paths, each featuring four countries, to determine the final three European berths.

World Cup qualification draw in full

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

When will the qualifiers be played?

The qualifiers will be played between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

Matchday 1: March 24-25 2021

Matchday 2: March 27-28 2021

Matchday 3: March 30-31 2021

Matchday 4: September 1-2 2021

Matchday 5: September 4-5 2021

Matchday 6: September 7-8 2021

Matchday 7: October 8-9 2021

Matchday 8: October 11-12 2021

Matchday 9: November 11-13 2021

Matchday 10: November 14-16 2021

Play-offs: March 24, 25, 28, 29 2022

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol examines why some of England's 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes have struggled to break into the fold since that unforgettable campaign in Russia...

How times change. In July 2018 one of the youngest England World Cup squads returned home from Russia as heroes.

After 52 years of hurt, here was a group of young men who had not been burdened by carrying the weight of expectation that comes with representing England in a major tournament.

2:04 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol examines why some of England's 2018 World Cup heroes have struggled to break into the Three Lions squad since the tournament in Russia

There had been no scandals and no controversies, the 23 players laughed and joked together at their training base outside St Petersburg, there were no egos and no tantrums.

The players lived and worked together in perfect harmony and relations with the media were so warm that there was even a daily game of darts between players and journalists.

On the pitch, the players captured the imagination of the fans back home by playing with freedom and discipline and captain Harry Kane came home with the Golden Boot.

But what went wrong for the forgotten men of Russia 2018? Who has taken their place and is there any chance of them getting back in time to play in Euros next summer or in Qatar 2022?