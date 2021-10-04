Ian Baraclough forced to make changes to Northern Ireland squad ahead of World Cup Qualifiers vs Switzerland and Bulgaria

By PA Media

Monday 4 October 2021 17:43, UK

Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final Match Between Dundee Utd and Hibs at Tannadice Stadium on September 23, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland.
Image: Dundee United's Trevor Carson is one of five players to have withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has been forced to make a number of changes to his squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Hearts defender Michael Smith, Preston midfielder Alistair McCann, Oxford winger Gavin Whyte and Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery will all miss the matches in Geneva and Sofia on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Those players have withdrawn due to injury or illness, with Baraclough calling up Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Morecambe defender Ryan McLaughlin as replacements.

Switzerland
Northern Ireland

Saturday 9th October 7:15pm Kick off 7:45pm

Baraclough said: "We've dealt with injuries coming into a number of previous camps and, unfortunately, this one is no different.

"But this is a resolute group that has come together through adversity and I have no doubt they will do it again.

Bulgaria
Northern Ireland

Tuesday 12th October 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

"We are still waiting for a few players to join us and we look forward to a few days' training in Belfast before we fly out to Switzerland."

One of the players yet to report for duty is Leicester defender Jonny Evans but the vice-captain is expected to join up in the coming days.

Winchester's call-up sees him return to the squad more than a decade after winning his only previous senior cap, as a substitute against Wales in May 2011.

