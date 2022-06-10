Billy Bingham: Former Northern Ireland manager dies aged 90

Billy Bingham led Northern Ireland to the 1982 and 1986 World Cups; Bingham won 56 caps for his country as a player including appearances at the 1958 World Cup; Bingham played for Sunderland, Everton and Glentoran and also managed Plymouth, Linfield and Everton

Billy Bingham has died at the age of 90

Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham, who led the team to the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, has died aged 90.

Bingham had two spells in charge of Northern Ireland (1967-1971 and 1980-1993) after he won 56 caps for his country as a player between 1951 and 1963, including appearances at the 1958 World Cup.

In a statement, Bingham's son David said: "Dad was diagnosed with dementia back in 2006 and I think it is a tribute to his will that he managed another 16 years from that diagnosis to the time he passed away.

Image: Bingham made 56 appearances for Northern Ireland in a 17-year playing career

"He passed away peacefully last night at 10.30pm in a care home in Southport.

"We are very proud of all our dad achieved."

Bingham managed Everton for four years from 1973, as well as Plymouth Argyle and Northern Irish club Linfield.

He also enjoyed a playing career as a right winger making 227 appearances in eight years for Sunderland, whom he joined from Northern Irish side Glentoran where he began his career in 1948.

The Belfast-based side tweeted: "Everyone at Glentoran is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Bingham.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Billy's family and friends at this time."

Bingham also played for Everton, Luton Town and Port Vale as he scored 133 goals in 525 appearances in all domestic competitions in his 17-year playing career.

Everton paid tribute to Bingham as they tweeted: "Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Billy Bingham MBE.

"A great man who both played for and managed the Blues. You'll be missed, Billy."

The Irish Football Association also paid tribute to Bingham.

"Billy holds a unique place in the football hearts of Northern Ireland in that he both played at and managed in World Cup final tournaments with Northern Ireland, being part of Peter Doherty's historic team of 1958 in Sweden and then managing Northern Ireland in the 1982 and 1986 finals," a statement on the Irish FA website read.

"Billy was a tricky winger in the days when such a position was revered, but there was more to him than wing play. Billy was not afraid to mix it when needed, had an eye for goal and had a wonderful tactical and positional brain - attributes which would come to the fore in his managerial career.

"He was everything that a Northern Ireland manager needs to be: tactically astute, innovative and inspirational.

"He led the team to British Championship glory in 1980 and 1984, qualified for two World Cups in 1982 and 1986, and recorded the first home and away victories over West Germany in the qualification for the Euros in '84.

"His greatest achievement was probably the qualification of the team for the second phase of the World Cup in 1982 with the historic and unexpected victory over Spain in Valencia.

"The Association would wish to send its condolences to Billy's wider family circle."