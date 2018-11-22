Sam Allardyce interested in vacant Republic of Ireland manager's job

Sam Allardyce is interested in the vacant Republic of Ireland manager's job but he will only return to management when the right role comes along, Sky Sports News understands.

The former England manager is currently enjoying time away from the game but he is fit and raring to go for the right opportunity.

Martin O'Neill left his role as Ireland manager on Wednesday after a disappointing Nations League campaign.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that assistant manager Roy Keane, goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy had also left their positions.

Allardyce, 64, started his management career in Ireland as player-boss of Limerick Town in 1991.

He went on to manage seven other clubs, including Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United, before replacing Roy Hodgson as England manager.

The FA dismissed Allardyce from the role in September 2016, just 67 days after his appointment.

After just one match in charge of the Three Lions, a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia, Allardyce returned to club management with Crystal Palace in December 2016.

Neil Lennon is among the front-runners to replace O'Neill

He guided the Eagles to Premier League safety but then walked away from Selhurst Park before joining Everton in November 2017, and was sacked once more at the end of last season.

Former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has also said he would be interested in a return to the job he held from 1996 to 2002.

McCarthy is one of the favourites for the role alongside Stephen Kenny, Neil Lennon and Paul Cook.