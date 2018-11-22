Mick McCarthy to meet FAI this weekend to discuss Republic of Ireland job

Mick McCarthy will talk with the FAI in the next two or three days

Mick McCarthy will meet the FAI this weekend to discuss taking over from Martin O'Neill as the Republic of Ireland manager, Sky sources understand.

Sources in Ireland are calling McCarthy, who managed the country between 1996 and 2002, the "hot favourite" for the position.

But the Football Association of Ireland have told the media there are other candidates still being considered.

McCarthy had a successful first stint in charge of Republic of Ireland, taking them to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Martin O'Neill left the job on Wednesday by mutual agreement

But the build-up to the tournament was marred by a public row with team captain Roy Keane in Saipan and he resigned in November that year.

McCarthy started his managerial career with Millwall and also managed Sunderland and Wolves after leaving the Republic of Ireland job.

1:51 Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr says he was surprised by the timing of Martin O'Neill's departure Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr says he was surprised by the timing of Martin O'Neill's departure

He has been without a club since he resigned as manager of Championship side Ipswich in April after six years in charge.

McCarthy has the support of former Republic of Ireland left-back Ian Harte, who believes there is nobody better equipped for the job.

Mick is proven at International level. Plus what he achieved at @Official_ITFC was remarkable as on as shoe string budget! And for me he is brilliant at motivation players.... 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) November 21, 2018

Harte tweeted: "Who is the best person to become manager of Ireland? If it was me I would have Mick McCarthy all day long!!!

"Mick is proven at international level. Plus what he achieved at Ipswich was remarkable as on a shoestring budget! And for me he is brilliant at motivating players."

The post is vacant after Martin O'Neill left by mutual consent on Wednesday following a run of just one win in 11 matches.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has ruled himself out of the running while Sam Allardyce is interested in the role, according to Sky sources.

The FAI is hoping to make a swift appointment, with the draw for the Euro 2020 finals due to take place in Dublin on December 2.