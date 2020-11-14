Republic of Ireland: Four players called up to squad; Seamus Coleman, John Egan return to clubs

Four players have been called up to Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Wales and Bulgaria.

Midfielders Jason Knight and Josh Cullen have been added to the squad, as well as defenders Darragh Lenihan and Ciaran Clark ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off at 5pm.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Swansea's Ryan Manning have also linked up with the squad ahead of training at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday evening.

It has also been confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Harry Arter have all returned to their clubs due to injury.

Alan Browne won't be available for selection after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus after playing the full match during the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley on Thursday.

Browne has been isolated from the rest of the group ahead of Sunday's Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff.

The 25-year-old is the second Ireland player to give a positive result this week, with West Brom striker Callum Robinson having missed the England game for the same reason.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah had to sit out last month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia as close contacts of a member of staff who later tested positive on the flight to Bratislava, while four more players were withdrawn on the squad's return to Dublin.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)



Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).



Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).



Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).