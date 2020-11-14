Euro 2020: UEFA reiterates plans to host tournament with multiple cities across Europe

UEFA has reiterated its plans to host Euro 2020 in its current format, with host cities across Europe.

Newspaper reports on Saturday claimed that the governing body is in talks with the FA to potentially host the whole tournament in the UK.

But a UEFA spokesman told Sky Sports News: "UEFA intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid - over which neither UEFA nor the local organising bodies have control - it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging.

"UEFA's efforts are currently focused on planning for a tournament in all 12 venues with fans.

"Decisions that run counter to that plan could be made much nearer the time if necessary but there are presently no plans to change any venue."

There has been no comment from the FA on the issue, but it's understood there have been no formal discussions on the idea of the UK becoming a solo-host of next summer's Euros.

UEFA is in regular contact with all the scheduled host countries for the tournament, but it is still absolutely committed to a multi-national event - if the circumstances of the pandemic allow.

Officials at both the FA and UEFA feel discussions over contingency plans are irrelevant at this stage, with so many unpredictable circumstances, and international health regulations likely to change significantly over the next seven months.

Scotland ticket allocation for England clash

Scotland are expected to receive around 14,000 tickets for their Euro 2020 Group D clash with England at Wembley.

UEFA has confirmed that a visiting team is entitled to 16 per cent of the stadium's capacity. England - as a host city - were allocated 19 per cent and will have an official allocation of 17,000.

More than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the match in the UEFA ballot.

As Glasgow is also a host city, the SFA will receive 19 per cent of available tickets for their other group matches at Hampden Park against Croatia and Czech Republic - just under 10,000.

An official announcement on ticket allocations is expected in January.

When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.