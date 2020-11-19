FAI investigating video shown to Ireland squad before England game

The FAI has launched an investigation "as a matter of urgency" into a video shown to Republic of Ireland players ahead of their recent friendly against England at Wembley.

Members of the governing body will meet on Thursday night to discuss the issue with some squad members apparently unhappy with aspects of the video's content.

The FAI said in a statement: "The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our Republic of Ireland senior men's team ahead of the recent international friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

"The FAI is already looking into this internally as a matter of urgency, in order to establish the facts. The FAI has no further comment to make at this time."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

