Republic of Ireland call up teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for World Cup qualifiers

Teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been called up by the Republic of Ireland for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has named four goalkeepers in his squad, including uncapped Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher who is currently working his way back from abdominal tear.

With Darren Randolph already ruled out, Kelleher or Bazunu could be in line for a senior debut in Belgrade on March 24.

Bazunu, who turned 19 last month, has made 30 appearances for Rochdale this season while on loan from Manchester City.

Image: Aaron Connolly has been called up despite missing Brighton's last two matches due to injury

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly will be assessed when the squad meets up in Manchester on Sunday and there is a first senior call-up under Kenny for Tottenham frontman Troy Parrott, who scored his first goal for Ipswich Town last weekend.

Squad announced for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers



29-player squad named for the three matches with first senior call-up for Gavin Bazunu



24/03 | 🇷🇸 v 🇮🇪

27/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇱🇺

30/03 | 🇶🇦 v 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JMJN0VNsGo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2021

Stoke midfielder James McClean is included after recovering from a foot injury while there is a return for experienced striker Shane Long, with Norwich's Adam Idah facing the possibility of hernia surgery.

After beginning their Group A campaign against Serbia, Ireland face Luxembourg in Dublin on March 27 and close the international window with a friendly against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary on March 30.

Kenny is still searching for his first win as Ireland boss after eight games in charge, while his side have failed to score in their last seven matches.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers, Kieran O'Hara

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens, Kevin Long, Ciaran Clark, Dara O'Shea, Ryan Manning, Cyrus Christie

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen

Forwards: Robbie Brady, James McClean, Daryl Horgan, Ronan Curtis, Callum O'Dowda, Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly, Shane Long, James Collins, Troy Parrott.