Republic of Ireland announce Andorra and Hungary friendlies as part of summer training camp

Republic of Ireland to play Andorra and Hungary on June 3 and 8 respectively; Stephen Kenny still searching for his first win as Ireland boss after 11 games in charge; Ireland bottom of 2022 World Cup qualifying group after losses to Serbia and Luxembourg

Thursday 1 April 2021 12:53, UK

Stephen Kenny during Ireland training
Image: Stephen Kenny will hope to register his first win as Ireland boss against Andorra

The Republic of Ireland will play friendlies against Andorra and Hungary in June ahead of attempting to resurrect their floundering World Cup qualifying campaign.

Stephen Kenny's men will travel to the Estadi Nacional in Andorra La Vella on June 3 before playing Hungary at an unconfirmed venue five days later.

The fixtures will form part of a summer training camp in preparation for a trio of World Cup qualifiers in early September against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Stephen Kenny says he is not hurt by the criticism following two World Cup qualifying defeats and a draw against Qatar in the last week 0:36
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insists criticism of his reign to date is 'irrelevant' to him and he has vowed to give the fans a team to be proud of

Manager Kenny is yet to taste victory since replacing Mick McCarthy last April, losing six of his 11 games and drawing the other five.

His struggling side were humiliated at home by minnows Luxembourg on Saturday after beginning World Cup qualifying with defeat to Serbia in Belgrade three days earlier.

They are already seven points adrift of both Portugal and Serbia in Group A, albeit having played a game less.

Ireland failed to qualify for this summer's rearranged European Championships after losing on penalties to Slovakia in the play-off semi-finals last October.

