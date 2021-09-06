James McClean: Republic of Ireland winger criticises 'fickle' speculation on future of manager Stephen Kenny

James McClean has criticised "fickle" speculation surrounding the future of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny ahead of his side's World Cup Qualifier with Serbia on Tuesday.

Kenny's side face Group A leaders Serbia, live on Sky Sports, amid talk around the coach's future as national team boss and suggestions he could depart if they fail to register a positive result.

While refusing to accept excuses, McClean hit out at those within the press who he claims are enjoying seeing the team struggle.

"We have to just rally around them and tell them just to pay no attention because funnily enough, the media in Ireland is just as bad, if not worse, than the media in England," McClean said when asked about the effect speculation was having on the squad.

"They [the media] kind of get a kick out of us not doing well.

Image: McClean has leapt to the defence of manager Stephen Kenny (left)

"It's a shame really, but as senior players, we have been here a long time, we know how it works and the young players need to learn, so we just have to tell them, 'You know what, it's part and parcel of football, pay no attention'.

"People are fickle. As soon as we start winning games, then you're the best in the world again."

Ireland have struggled since Kenny replaced Mick McCarthy in April 2020, winning just once and suffering some notable defeats - including a 1-0 loss to Luxembourg back in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group A clash between Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan in Dublin

A Shane Duffy header three minutes from time was needed to rescue a point against Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving the Republic of Ireland winless from their four World Cup qualifiers so far.

"Look, it's always difficult when you're not winning games. I don't want to use a cop-out and say it's a transition period because I think that's easy to cling on to," McClean added.

"We need to start winning games and when we do, the criticism goes away. We have got another chance to do that on Tuesday."