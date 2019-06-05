Ronald Koeman says playing time will be key for Matthijs De Ligt at potential new club

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says Matthijs de Ligt should only move to a club where he will be guaranteed to play so he can continue to develop.

De Ligt is one of Europe's hottest properties after helping Ajax win the Eredivisie title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

The 19-year-old is set to make a decision on his future once the Nations League is over with Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly interested in his signature, and Koeman says he has given the defender some advice ahead of a potential move.

De Ligt captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-final during the 2018-19 season

"I spoke to Matthijs one week ago about his future and that's secret," he said. "What I told all the young players who may be thinking about making a step, is that the most important thing is to keep playing.

"Keep getting minutes to develop your football, that's the most important thing and the way the club is playing is also a really important reason to make your choice.

"He and his family, his agents and the people around him will make the best decision for him."

De Ligt is likely to start alongside Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk in Thursday's Nations League semi-final with England, live on Sky Sports Football, but the Liverpool defender refused to give too much away on his international team-mate's next destination.

Van Dijk believes De Ligt will make the right decision regarding his future

"I think Matthijs is a fantastic player and I think any decision he's going to make is going to be the right one for him, so we'll see," Van Dijk said.

