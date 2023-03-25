Euro 2024 qualifying round-up: Spain cruise past Norway as Turkey, Switzerland and Romania all win

An early goal by Dani Olmo and a late Joselu double gave Spain a 3-0 win over Norway in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier as they began a new era under Luis de la Fuente.

Spain took the lead in the 13th minute through winger Olmo, who flicked the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after being set up by defender Alejandro Balde.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 84th when substitute striker Joselu nodded in a brilliant cross by midfielder Fabian Ruiz three minutes after coming on. The 32-year-old found the net again a minute later to make it 3-0 on his debut from a rebound.

Spain next face Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday when Norway travel to Georgia.

Scotland opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park.

Midfielder John McGinn scored his 16th international goal after 21 minutes, with second-half substitute Scott McTominay eventually settling matters when he scored a late double.

Cyprus ended the game with 10 men after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for kicking the ball away in frustration to pick up his second yellow card.

In Group D, Wales scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw with World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split. Turkey, who are also in Group D, came from behind to win 2-1 in Armenia after Hoffenheim defender Ozan Kabak had scored an early own goal.

In Group I, Switzerland opened up with a 5-0 away win over Belarus, with Renato Steffen hitting a hat-trick inside the opening 29 minutes.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Zeki Amdouni were also on target in the second half, with the match played in Serbia.

Romania won 2-0 in Andorra with goals from Dennis Man and Denis Alibec either side of half-time before the hosts saw midfielder Marc Rebes sent off for a second caution, while Israel were held to a 1-1 draw by Kosovo in Tel Aviv.