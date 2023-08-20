 Skip to content

Spanish FA president pictured kissing Jennifer Hermoso on World Cup final trophy podium

Jennifer Hermoso started against England in the World Cup final on Sunday, but missed the chance to score when her second-half penalty was saved by Mary Earps; Sky Sports News has contacted the Spanish FA for comment

Sunday 20 August 2023 21:37, UK

Spain&#39;s Jennifer Hermoso looks on during Women&#39;s World Cup final against England
Image: Jennifer Hermoso started for Spain in the Women's World Cup final

Footage has emerged of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales embracing and kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup final trophy celebrations.

Forward Hermoso, who is Spain's all-time record scorer, has been quoted in an interview with Spanish media as saying she did not enjoy the moment.

Spanish Royal Federation of Soccer (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales, speaks during a press conference in 2022
Image: Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Hermoso started against England in the World Cup final on Sunday, but missed the chance to score when her second-half penalty was saved by Mary Earps.

Sky Sports News has contacted the Spanish FA for comment.

