Spanish FA president pictured kissing Jennifer Hermoso on World Cup final trophy podium

Sunday 20 August 2023 21:37, UK
Footage has emerged of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales embracing and kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup final trophy celebrations.
Forward Hermoso, who is Spain's all-time record scorer, has been quoted in an interview with Spanish media as saying she did not enjoy the moment.
Hermoso started against England in the World Cup final on Sunday, but missed the chance to score when her second-half penalty was saved by Mary Earps.
Sky Sports News has contacted the Spanish FA for comment.