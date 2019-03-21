Paul Pogba buys France team World Cup rings to commemorate 2018 victory

0:36 Paul Pogba bought commemorative rings for the entire France team to remember their World Cup victory in 2018. (Pictures - Instagram: @jasonofbeverlyhills) Paul Pogba bought commemorative rings for the entire France team to remember their World Cup victory in 2018. (Pictures - Instagram: @jasonofbeverlyhills)

Paul Pogba has splashed out on diamond-encrusted rings for the entire France team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

The Manchester United midfielder commissioned the specially-made jewellery, a tradition more commonly adopted by American sports teams, to commemorate France's success at the tournament in Russia last summer.

Pogba scored in the final as France defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to win the trophy for the second time in the country's history.

The 26-year-old presented the rings to his team-mates after joining up with the squad for international duty this week.

"It's a small gesture after winning a World Cup with great players," Pogba said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Pogba celebrates with his team-mates after scoring in the World Cup final

"I consider them my family. It's a small gift from me. A small gesture like that is nothing because a World Cup is for life. This ring you can lose, but the World Cup you do not lose that."

Pictured alongside Pogba in an Instagram post, fellow France midfielder Blaise Matuidi said: "Unforgettable gift for an unforgettable memory. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the jewellery."