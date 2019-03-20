Manchester United's Nemanja Matic to miss Serbia games against Germany and Portugal

Nemanja Matic is the latest Manchester United player to be ruled out of action in the international break

Nemanja Matic will miss the forthcoming international period after it was confirmed he will not play in Serbia's games against Germany and Portugal.

The midfielder had been selected as his country's vice-captain for the double-header but has withdrawn from the squad after coming off in the closing stages of Manchester United's FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic has not specified why Matic will not play but hinted the 30-year-old has suffered an injury setback after only recently returning to action with United.

He told the Serbia FA's official website: "Nemanja Matic will not play in Wolfsburg, nor in Lisbon. He played the last match in the club but did not stay in the field until the end."

Matic missed United's games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself without ten senior players.

He returned for the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on March 10, playing the full 90 minutes, before being replaced four minutes from full-time at Molineux.

Matic is the latest United player to pull out of an international squad after Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial left the England and France pools due to injuries.

Victor Lindelof has also left the Sweden squad for personal reasons ahead of their games against Romania and Norway.

United's next match is on March 30, with Solskjaer's team playing FA Cup semi-finalists Watford at Old Trafford.