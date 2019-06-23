Copa America: Argentina squeeze into quarter-finals with Qatar win

2:02 Highlights: Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina to help them through to the quarter-finals Highlights: Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina to help them through to the quarter-finals

Lionel Messi avoided disappointment with Argentina as they beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to reach the Copa America quarter-finals.

Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored a goal in each half. Argentina finished second in Group A behind Colombia, who also helped them by beating Paraguay 1-0 in the group's other final game on Sunday.

Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarter-finals.

Colombia beat Paraguay 1-0 despite fielding a second-string side to make it a clean sweep of victories in their group stage campaign, leaving Paraguay's hopes of staying in the tournament hanging by a thread.

Gustavo Cuellar's goal left Paraguay's hopes of progression hanging by a thread

Colombia were guaranteed a place in the last eight as Group B winners and made 10 changes from the side that beat Qatar in their last outing but still dominated play while Paraguay, who had to win to ensure they progressed, barely caused any danger.

Midfielder Gustavo Cuellar put Colombia ahead just after the half-hour mark, sliding the ball through the legs of Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez, while Luis Diaz struck in the second half but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Highlights: A brace by Darwin Machis and a goal by Josef Martinez helped Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 and advance to the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday.

Paraguay must hope Monday's game between Japan and Ecuador ends in a draw as victory for either side would send them out.