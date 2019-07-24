Lionel Messi banned for Argentina's opening World Cup 2022 qualifier

Lionel Messi had claimed Argentina were unfairly treated in the Copa America

Lionel Messi has been suspended from Argentina's first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 (£1,200) by South American soccer's governing body.

Lionel Messi was controversially sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 to win the Copa America third-place play-off in Sao Paulo.

CONMEBOL said its decision comes after Messi was sent off during Argentina's 2-1 win over Chile in the third-place match of the Copa America.

Messi was sent off against Chile in their third place play-off game

Messi was red carded in the 37th minute after clashing with Chile's Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

South American qualifying gets underway in March.

No reference was made to Messi's recent criticism of CONMEBOL after he claimed there was corruption in the tournament and that Argentina had been harshly treated.

Messi later apologised to the organisation for his comments.